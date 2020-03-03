Bringing back old-time values

Draupatie Maharaj's grandchildren provided background vocals her CD and song book. Maharaj wants to have the book available in as many places as possible. - SUREASH CHOLAI

LOVE, right conduct, truth, non-violence and peace are five core values that Draupatie Maharaj applies to her daily life. While she believes there was a time these values were an integral part of childhood development, she thinks they are rare in today's society.

Maharaj is a retired French and Spanish teacher from Chaguanas, and throughout her 40 years of professional experience in the secondary school system she tried to make these values the basis of her students' educational experiences. To her, initiating classes on human values wherever she taught was an avenue to fill the gap in society's value system.

Now she is combining words and sounds in an effort to channel these values creatively through stimulating literary and auditory experiences in her first self-published CD and song book – Growing up with Values.

"I love to see children blossom into something good," said Maharaj, 70, as she spoke with Newsday about the ten-song book, which covers topics including sharing, forgiveness, unity, discipline and hard work.

"We have a society now where adults are creating havoc. Hopefully, with the upcoming generations, we will have a better society if they are exposed to good things.”

The songs on the CD, which feature her and her grandchildren's vocals, are meant to be a positive influence on children to help them choose to be peacemakers and productive citizens.

Coming from a musical family and contributing to music at the Chaguanas Hindu mandir, Maharaj knew she wanted to use music as the medium to share her message. She can also play the harmonium.

Given today's crime situation, Maharaj believes criminals are not born but created.

"You don’t wake up one morning deciding to kill or rob. This behaviour must be festering since childhood.

"If teachers and parents play these songs for the children, whatever their ears hear, the mind will absorb."

As a teacher she observed positive changes in the behaviour of those students actively engaged in her human-value classes. She started teaching service at Tranquillity Government Secondary in Port of Spain, and also taught at San Fernando East Junior Secondary, Chaguanas Senior Comprehensive and Chaguanas Junior Secondary, where she served a brief stint as principal.

"I have always loved children. I have four grandchildren of my own, and as a teacher it makes me proud when I see what my former students have accomplished.

"Of course, there are some who fall by the wayside, but you have to pray for them as well and teach them the way of life," she said.

And it is students falling by the wayside that she is trying to prevent not only through her book. Every Saturday she hosts a remedial class for primary school students at the Chaguanas Government Primary School for over 50 students from at-risk communities like Enterprise and Longdenville, Chaguanas. Since 2014 these classes have not only been helping children with their schoolwork but also helping reinforce the concept of values.

Her efforts to nurture future generation, can't be done alone. She calls on parents to give more time to children and be more aware of what they are doing. She is also calling for "old-time" traditions like family dinners and communities helping to bring up children.

"Parents and teachers alike have a responsibility to maintain disciplined children, whether they are our blood children or students in school.

"We must consider all children as our own and share with them values that we’ll want in our society. It is an eternal truth that villages must raise children."

Even in creating the book she ensured that it was a family experience to reflect the book's messages. Maharaj's grandchildren all live abroad but during their visit to TT last August, she began writing with them. During the music production at Kishore "Wizzy" Ramdath's studio, they provided background vocals. The book was completed and printed last October.

Maharaj is on a mission to have the book available in as many places as possible and is open to collaborations with school and books on the topic of human values to ensure they are reinforced in as many ways as possible. Anyone interested in assisting Maharaj to get her message out can contact her at 374-6968.