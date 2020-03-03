Archbishop: 'African development' blueprint needed

RC Archbishop Jason Gordon places ashes on the forehead of a man during the Ash Wednesday service also a commemorative service in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the TT Black Power marches, at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THERE needs to be a blueprint for the development of African people in TT, said RC Archbishop Jason Gordon.

He was delivering the homily on Ash Wednesday at a commemorative service in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Black Power revolution at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain.

He said while many lament violence in TT they only touch a small dimension of the wound.

"For a small nation to cross 500 murders annually is just unbelievable."

Gordon said while people lament the sexual immorality of Carnival and how bad it had got, they do not understand the brokenness of the family has created both the immorality and the murders. He said TT was suffering from a "soul wound" of slavery and people who were treated unjustly had received no apology nor reparation.

"Until that wound is healed we cannot find the TT we want to become."

He said this soul wound manifested in young boys picking up guns instead of having productive lifestyles, and families with no fathers. He added that the soul wound has been driven by another source which has been disregarded – the economic underdevelopment of TT's black people.

"The ghettos in our nation and the crime in TT are linked together in the same geographical address. They are coming from the same communities because the problem in the country is not with a person, a race or a people (but) that pockets of our country have been left underdeveloped."

He said this underdevelopment has created the kinds of families and schools that are not educating children and the products of the schools are entering gangs "because they don't see another way forward in this nation.

"If every creed and race needs to find any equal place in this country, we have to move into the communities that are underdeveloped, and have a national plan for developing every single community that is underdeveloped."

Gordon said this process has to start with education and with the parents and to involve asking the whole community to dream that the little children can become productive citizens "and then we have to give them every tool that they need to become that."

He pointed out that the underdevelopment in the pockets of urban areas happened to be African underdevelopment.

"And that is part of the soul wound that needs to be healed. We need to face it and we need to address it."

He said in Malaysia they realised that the East Indian community was causing a lot of the social ills and created a blueprint for Indian development.

"We have to have a blueprint for African development in TT."

NJAC servant political leader Kwasi Mutema, speaking with the media after the event, said the suggestion of a black development blueprint was very interesting, as he recalled years ago, when there was a by-election for Laventille West, then NJAC political leader Makandal Daaga was the candidate. He said since then the party had developed a special development plan for Laventille.

"At that time...because of the level of underdevelopment, Laventille needed special attention."

He said the plan did not reach very far but NJAC agreed with a black development blueprint.

"This is something that we intend to see take place in the future."

He said the issue of racism is still developing in society and there are also issues of discrimination, and unequal distribution of wealth still prevailed. He also spoke of the lack of relevance of the education system. He said it needed to cater for the true development of young people, not just for passing exams, but for making them better citizens and patriots.

"And that is where it has to start. We keep complaining about problems that exist, like our attitude to the environment and thinks like these, but that is because of a lack of patriotism. And (patriotism) is not something that happens by chance. It has to be developed within our young from very small so that they grow with that sense of pride in our country and we can see the correct behaviour patterns developing."