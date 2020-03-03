And the contempt continues…

TTUTA

AS TEACHERS we teach children to resolve disagreements through dialogue and discussion, respectful of each other’s point of view.

As a union representing the majority of teachers and education sector workers, we are charged with the responsibility of representing the interests of all our members on a wide range of matters, including remuneration and terms and conditions of engagement.

This responsibility is enshrined in the law and as such the employer is obligated to meet and treat with the union on such matters. These discussions are best conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cordiality, with a genuine desire for amicable resolution to issues.

TTUTA has historically approached its mandate with a sense of purpose and caution, given the critical role that education plays in the scheme of national development. The records will attest that it has consistently chosen dialogue as the first recourse to resolving issues.

This collaborative approach has yielded positive results to the benefit of the education system. It is only after repeated attempts to engage the authorities in dialogue have failed that TTUTA will resort to public statements of condemnation and ultimately protest action. These approaches are of last resort and will only be considered when teachers feel a deep sense of frustration.

Over the last four years, the general tone and attitude adopted by the authorities reflect a pattern of disrespect and contempt. It seems that the union has been relegated to a mere nuisance in the eyes of the Minister of Education and the permanent secretary.

Requests for meetings are seemingly treated with a sense of indifference, with no real sense of urgency attached to treating with such requests. Even when the meetings do take place, there is no apparent genuine desire to work collaboratively and meaningfully towards the resolution of issues.

It’s as though the authorities are granting the union a favour by merely having a meeting. Very often the meetings are devoid of higher ranking officials who can provide immediate answers to issues or give any meaningful undertakings to treat with issues.

Then there is the minister himself, who seems to have an aversion to meeting with a powerful union he once proudly led. Over the course of the past six months, it seems his schedule has been so busy that he was unable to find the time to sit and speak with TTUTA, despite repeated written requests.

One wonders how he would have reacted as TTUTA president if the then ministers seemed to have found all possible ways to avoid meeting and treating with him.

Even when meetings are actually scheduled to take place, at the last minute the minister would be called away to attend to something more “urgent.”

This has been the pattern from the inception of his tenure. It reeks of contempt in the highest form and has resulted in many teachers feeling incensed at the manner in which the union has been dismissed by the authorities.

Never before has the union been forced to treat with a minister who felt it necessary to adopt such an authoritarian and adversarial attitude towards the union. Owing to this untenable situation, many issues remain unresolved or are taking an inordinate amount of time to be treated with, much to the consternation of the union.

TTUTA takes no pleasure in this exposé but felt that in the interest of education and the good governance that was promised, this issue should be given national prominence in the hope that better sense would ultimately prevail. Quality education demands collaboration in an atmosphere of mutual respect between stakeholders. Anything less will be detrimental to our country.

The role of the union must never be dismissed as annoying and irrelevant as some would desire. Unions play a critical role in holding public structures and officials accountable. They are an integral part of any mature democracy, representing a check and balance in the system.

It is indeed unfortunate that this deliberate sidelining of the legitimate and recognised bargaining unit for teachers is the new norm. Our calls are continuously being ignored for regular and meaningful dialogue.

It is the duty of the union to demand regular meetings with the minister and the permanent secretary to treat with issues that impact on the terms and conditions of employment of teachers and other members.