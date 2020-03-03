AG: Nelson sentencing is historic

Faris Al-Rawi -

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi hailed the sentencing of Jamaican-born Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson, by a High Court judge on Monday, as a historic occasion brought about by reforms of TT's laws during the PNM's tenure.

Speaking with Newsday after the unveiling of the Skinner Park Redevelopment Project in San Fernando, hours after the judgement, Al-Rawi said Nelson was sentenced on a number of matters including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud, in respect of allegations involving two senior UNC politicians.

Recalling that former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and former opposition senator Gerald Ramdeen stand accused of serious wrongdoing and will have their day in court, Al-Rawi said, "This case was a historic case in so far as Mr Nelson's whistleblowing testimony, voluntarily given, resulted in his conviction and sentencing before a court."

He continued, "What is important in the Nelson matter is that all of the dots which were out together in the criminal justice reform went to work." Al-Rawi said this included plea bargaining legislation, plea discussion plea agreement, money laundering matters and fast tracked criminal matters.

He reiterated, "There has never been a case of this type with the quantum of sum as it is and the allegations standing as they are." Nelson was fined $2.25 million.

Al-Rawi welcomed the ruling of Justice Vasheist Kokaram that the Prime Minister did nothing wrong in deciding not to recommend to President Paula-Mae Weekes that impeachment proceedings be initiated against Chief Justice Ivor Archie under Section 137 of the Constitution.

He also welcomed the Law Association's decision not to challenge Kokaram's ruling. Al-Rawi said the association recognised that initial legal advice it received from Christopher Hamel-Smith, SC, and Rishi Dass about not pursuing this matter was right. "Those things have been put to bed by the honourable judge," Al-Rawi said.

He dismissed Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal's claims that his removal from the Parliament's National Security joint select committee (JSC) was an attempt to silence the Opposition from condemning Government's ability to deal with crime in TT.

"There is nothing to stop the Opposition under the Standing Orders of Parliament to approach this issue in a number of different ways," Al-Rawi said. He recalled the motion to evict Moonilal from the National Security JSC was debated in the House of Representatives last Friday and "it stands the way it does."

Al-Rawi added, "It stands on the back of live evidence coming from no less a person than the Commissioner of Police himself."

.