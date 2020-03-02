TTUTA: Rhonda Jones is Teacher of the Year

From left: Sue-Anne Marchan (Caparo RC Primary School), Teacher of the year 2020 Rhonda Jones (La Horquetta South Government Primary School) Amin Forgenie (St. Benedict's College), Charmaine Hunte (Cowen Hamilton Secondary) & Anita George-Sudama (Navet Presbyterian Primary School) all presented with awards at the Frank B. Seepersad Memorial Teacher of the Year Ceremony 2019, at the Chaguanas Regional Coporation Complex, Chaguanas on Thursday night. - Marvin Hamilton

RHONDA Jones has won the prestigious TT United Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Frank B Seepersad Memorial Award for Teacher of the Year 2019.

Jones, a teacher at the La Horquetta South Government Primary school emerged the winner from among five other teachers who were short listed. A total of 12 teachers from schools around the country were nominated for the award.

The award, which has been in existence since 1991, recognises the teacher who is giving outstanding service to their school and community.

Jones was an ECCE teacher for several years before she entered the primary school system.

She was presented with the award at a gala ceremony at the Chaguanas Regional Corporation Complex, Chaguanas last Thursday night.

It was the first such ceremony to take place under the new leadership of TTUTA’s president Antonia Tekah De Freitas who said under her reign as Teacher of the Year 2019, Jones' advocacy will focus on recruitment of new members to TTUTA as well as to generate greater public awareness about the ECCE sector.

Guest speaker Bishop Claude Berkley addressed the theme, The Young teachers, The Future of the Profession.

Noting that many Anglican schools were plagued with problems in the last year, the Bishop pledged to work with the association for the advancement of the children.