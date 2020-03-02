TTOC submits claims to CAS over Ahye ban

In this June 23,2018 file photo, Michelle Lee-Ahye looks to cross the finish line first, at the NGC/Sagicor/NAAA National Open Championships,at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - CHOLAI

The TT Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) attempts to reverse sprinter Michelle Lee Ahye’s two-year ban is picking up speed as it has officially submitted its arguments to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In February, the committee submitted an appeal on behalf of the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, who received a two-year ban by the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federation) on January 25 for “whereabouts failure” ­ a violation of its anti-doping rules. She missed three drug tests over a 12-month period.

After being told of the decision, the TTOC had 30 days to notify CAS of an appeal. After this, they had 15 days to submit their arguments in opposition to the decision.

While details cannot be disclosed at this time, TTOC attorney Dave Williams told Newsday the arguments have successfully been submitted and that CAS now has 30 days to respond.The TTOC is hoping Ahye can compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan scheduled for July 24 to August 9.