TRHA CEO sacked

Sheldon Cyrus -

Chief executive officer of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Sheldon Cyrus is no longer employed with the authority with immediate effect.

The announcement was made in a letter addressed to Cyrus dated Monday and signed by chairman of the TRHA board, Ingrid Melville.

The letter came on the same day the Health, Wellness and Development Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington resigned from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

According to the letter, the decision was taken by the board of directors to terminate Cyrus’ employment with immediate effect.

The memo outlined, “Reference is made to your performance assessment meeting on December 2, 2019 to review and evaluate whether you satisfactorily completed your six months probationary period in accordance with clause 7 of your Employment Contract. I refer to the subsequent follow-up performance assessment on 27th February 2020 based on your extended probationary period of three months.”

It added: “Despite verbal and written communication to you about your performance, your repeated and demonstrated failure to perform material duties as CEO in a competent manner has left the board dissatisfied with your performance as CEO of the TRHA.”

Cyrus has held the position for the past nine months, having been employed with immediate effect in June 2019, replacing acting CEO Michelle Benjamin who was in the position during the period November 2018 to June 2019.

He could not be reached for comment, however, chairman Melville confirmed the letter, declining to say anything further.