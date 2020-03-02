Stop disgusting Carnival behaviour

THE EDITOR: On Ash Wednesday, I write again about the uncleanliness of Carnival. I played J’Ouvert and walked around the Woodbrook neighbourhood on Monday and Tuesday to observe the bands. On Wednesday morning I heard some guests on a morning TV programme protesting their torment of living through Carnival as residents of Woodbrook.

Their issues were the noise from the music trucks, the parking on their streets and in front of their driveways, and the paint and mud that dirtied their properties and the streets.

Other issues I noticed are the lack of adequate garbage bins and the rampant littering of the streets and parks, and the lack of toilets and the peeing and smell of pee almost everywhere. All creating a very disgusting environment and view of our behaviour.

While the Woodbrook residents are recommending a ban on paint for J’Ouvert, I suggest that we indeed ban the application of paint and mud etc on the streets, while allowing the bands to apply paint and mud only at their starting points, either within private properties or, if needing to be done on the street, at the starting point and within a confined trough so as not to dirty the street.

Bands should have to apply for a permit and Carnival environmental inspectors should see that these are abided by.

The Government should take full responsibility for providing ample garbage bins and toilet facilities at convenient and strategic locations. Bands should also attach bins to the back of all their trucks.

Lastly, this issue of noise is of equal importance. The residents of Woodbrook state that when the music trucks are in front of their homes it feels like an earthquake that lasts for however long the truck/bands remain.

It seems that every year the noise level increases and there are no controls. Carnival environmental inspectors should be equipped with decibel meters and bands charged adequately for exceeding specified levels.

Additionally, it would make better sense to have all speakers face the back of trucks and not the sides, as when speakers face the sides the sound radiates more directly into people’s homes.

I also noticed that almost every music performance in the Savanna began with fireworks, which I believe remain illegal, and harmful to our elderly, young children and animals. We must stop this madness. There is simply no excuse not to attend to these important environmental issues that are easily resolved. We can have the same fun while keeping the streets clean.

PHILIP A FRANCO

St Ann’s