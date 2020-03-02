QC fined $2.25m in legal briefs kickback case

Vincent Nelson, QC

JAMAICAN-BORN Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson has been ordered to pay $2.25 million restitution in fines for his role in an alleged conspiracy with former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.

He was sentenced on Monday by Justice Malcolm Holdip, who agreed to a non-custodial sentence.

However, the judge warned potential fraudsters that they should not feel emboldened by this case that they can carry out fraud and quickly pay restitution.

Nelson's sentencing began just after 11 am on Monday and ended just after 2.30 pm.

He was also put on a $250,000 bond for two years. He has been given time to pay the fines and there are default prison terms attached if he fails to do so.

On June 6, 2019, Nelson pleaded guilty to the three counts against him. He was indicted on counts of conspiring to commit money laundering, misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption.

Holdip accepted the plea agreement between Nelson and the State, after which Nelson was allowed to enter his guilty plea. The misbehaviour charge was discontinued by the Director of Public Prosecutions in keeping with the plea agreement.

The matter is in connection with a series of financial transactions and alleged rewards involving legal fees paid to Nelson for representation in state briefs. The briefs were allegedly obtained while Ramlogan was attorney general.

Nelson has agreed to turn state witness and testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, and his statements have been disclosed to both men. They are to return to court on April 28. This is likely to be brought forward since the prosecution has the option of bypassing the preliminary inquiry and filing indictments in the High Court.

Since his first appearance in court last year, Nelson was granted $100,000 bail and was given permission to leave the country, returning for the hearing of his case, after he expressed fears for his safety and because of his health condition.

Newsday understands Nelson arrived in Trinidad on last Thursday.

He lives in the UK and is in remission for prostate cancer. He will be allowed to leave TT and return to give evidence in the case against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.

He is represented by British QC Tom Allen and local attorney Roger Kawalsingh.

Also ppearing for the State are Queen’s Counsel Edward Jenkins and senior prosecutor Mauricia Joseph.