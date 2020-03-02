PM meets with BP execs en route to Ghana

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE PRIME Minister will be meeting with high-level executives from BP at the company's headquarters en route to Ghana.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a media release said Dr Rowley left for London Sunday en route to Ghana where he will be the special guest of honour at the African nation’s 63rd independence celebration.

Rowley previously met with BP executives in May last year, specifically BPTT president Claire Fitzpatrick, BP chief executive upstream Bernard Looney, global upstream region chief operating officer William Lin, planning and commercial finance head Richard Eaton and corporate operations vice president Giselle Thompson.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley returns.