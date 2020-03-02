N Touch
Photo of the day: March 2, 2020

YOUNG & TALENTED: Members of the Gabrielites Chorale perform in the Junior Calypso Chorale at the 33rd annual Music Festival at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER
Newsday continues with its Photos of the Day feature where we publish five photos, daily, that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value. We will also show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure.

If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer. Look out for this feature every day on our website.

EXAMPLE SET: Two marked police SUVS partially parked along the pavement outside the Hall of Justice on Pembroke Street in Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai

POLLUTANT: Exhaust billows from the muffler of this truck which carried a load of concrete blocks along the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

SPANKING NEW: Chief Traffic Warden Randolph Protain, centre, and some of his wardens with the new handheld mobile traffic ticketiing devices which were handed over at the Works and Transport Ministry in Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai

HAIR BY KEISHA: Denise Harewood gets her hair braided by friend Keisha Toussaint along the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

