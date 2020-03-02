Neurosurgeon suspended over alleged confidentiality breach

Terrence Deyalsingh -

A VISITING neurosurgeon has been suspended over alleged breaches of patient confidentiality, reported Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

He was responding to a question in Parliament on Friday from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, who asked the reason for the suspension of privileges of Dr Peter Mayer and for a status update on the case.

Deyalsingh replied that the South West Regional Health Authority had indicated that Mayer's visiting privileges have been suspended since December, but he can reapply based on new guidelines recently approved by the board of directors and due consideration will be given to his application.

"The key reason for the suspension was concerns raised about alleged and potential breaches of patient confidentiality," he said.