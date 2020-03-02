Tobago health task force holds public consultation

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, right, and Chief Administrator Bernadette Solomon-Koroma, who has been chosen to chair a task force committee to probe the island's health sector. PHOTO COURTESY THA - THA

The health task force established by Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles to probe issues affecting the local sector, will hold a public consultation on Tuesday afternoon at the Anne Mitchell Gift Auditorium, Scarborough Library. The consultation begins at 4.30 pm and members of the public are invited to make their contributions or recommendations.

The task force was announced in November 2019 by Charles amid mounting criticism of the island's health sector.

The members of the task force are chief administrator Bernadette Solomon-Koroma (chairperson), Dr Anton Cumberbatch, human resource consultant Carol David, former TRHA CEO Ashworth Learmont and Cecile Beckles.

The task force met for the first time on January 21 and the committee was initially given four weeks to work.