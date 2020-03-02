Drowned man's body found in Toco

File photo

The body of David Francis, the man who died trying to save his drowning wife off the Toco coast was found on Monday morning.

Police said that the body was found at 9.15 am by a man on Olharron Trace, Cumana Trace, Toco.

Newsday was told the man was walking along the trace when he stumbled across Francis’ body.

He immediately alerted police who cordoned off the area.

Francis’ body was later identified by his mother.

On Sunday, 34-year-old Francis and his wife Jessica, who were guests at a beach house in Toco, went into the water for a swim.

Jessica came into difficulty while in the water and Francis tried to save her, but they both drowned.

Jessica’s body was found the same day.