Deyalsingh on covid19: TT preparing for worst, hoping for best

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh speaks to media at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Thursday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

After attending an emergency meeting in Barbados on Sunday with Caricom heads of government and health ministers, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh said it was only a matter of time before one of the first English speaking Caricom countries announced a confirmed case of the covid19.

In an interview on Monday, he said this country was preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

Deyalsingh said it was only a matter of time before all Caribbean countries were affected by the virus in one way or another.

He said, at the meeting, Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Mottley emphasised that the region was in “a crisis management mode.”

“We have ramped-up on the ground preparations in terms of making the number of beds available. From Caura were are moving from 20 beds to 24.

“We have a new space in St James, we have built a new space in Port of Spain and we have designated the Couva Hospital as a major centre in the event that there is a national outbreak which is hardly likely.”