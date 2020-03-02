Chairman: Despers will always be Laventille band

Desperadoes Steel Orchestra manager Dr Finbar Fletcher awaits the arrival of band members and supporters to start the band's victory motorcade at the Desperadoes panyard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Vidya Thurab

It does not matter where Desperadoes are based, the band’s victories will always be a source of immense pride to Laventille said Finbar Fletcher, chairman of Desperadoes management team, on Sunday.

Fletcher said Desperadoes has always been the pride and joy to the people.

“I think our victory is their victory, and when you look at the backdrop of all the negatives, Desperadoes is a kind of beacon, a kind of light for the people. This win means a lot, a lot, to the people of Laventille.

“Wherever we are, whether we are down at George Street or on Tragarete Road, Desperadoes heartbeat is in the hills of Laventille.”

Speaking to Newsday before the start of the band’s victory motorcade from Tragarete Road, Port of Spain to Despers panyard in Laventille, Fletcher said the event was to celebrate the band’s 2020 Panorama victory with the people of Laventille.

A large group of supporters were seen seated in various groups around the panyard while being serenaded by steelpan music playing from a music truck.

Asked if they wanted to return to Laventille instead of lower George Street, where the PM recently announced a pan theatre would be built for them, Fletcher said although Laventille is the band’s backbone, there was no room for expansion.

“Laventille is the soul of Desperadoes. Although it would be a blessing to return the band to the hills of Laventille, we can't always have there as a base.

“The physical space is not there. We have been looking for a space there but can’t find that space to accommodate the band,” Fletcher said.

He said the new space on George Street would present a lot of opportunities for the band.

Fletcher said the band remained in an unsettled state and faced a lot of challenges because it did not have a permanent base.

“But, with the space at lower George Street we will be able to plan better. Without a permanent space, you can't plan in advance, can’t build as you would want to put in all the facilities.

A permanent space will allow the band to plan and expand more than before and develop new programmes to work with youth.

“Despite the move to George Street we still plan to be based in Laventille and work with the people especially the youth in the area."

Fletcher said he believed the new post would be a business location, but Desperadoes' original base will always be in the hills of Laventille.