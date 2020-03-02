Carrington resigns to make room for Tracy

Health, Wellness and Development Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington has resigned from the Tobago House of Assembly with immediate effect. Carrington's exit paves way for new PNM leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine to be installed as a Councillor and Secretary.

Carrington recently said she had no qualms about resigning to make way for Davidson-Celestine who quit her post as TT Ambassador to Costa Rica.

There were rumours over the weekend that Carrington had submitted a resignation letter but Newsday was unable to verify. A source on Monday morning told Newsday Carrington confirmed the letter via a WhatsApp group message to the Executive Council.

Carrington's tenure has not been the smoothest and last year there was a massive online petition calling for her to be removed. Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who will also be removed by the end of April after losing the PNM leadership to Davidson-Celestine, had been unmoved despite the mounting of criticism directed at Carrington.