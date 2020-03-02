4 Central Division policemen arrested

Officers from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) arrested four Central Division officers into reports of attempting to pervert the course of public justice. The arrests were made around 4 am on Monday in the Central Division.

A press release from the TTPS stated that among the officers arrested, are two Acting Inspectors of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department, a Sergeant working in the Chaguanas Major Crimes Section and a Police Constable who works in the Chaguanas Task Force.

One of the arrested officers was held before Carnival on allegations involving human trafficking. The release said that investigations are ongoing.