Why did NJAC lose its momentum?

THE EDITOR: The rampant crime and criminality plaguing the nation, cannot be solved overnight. Crime is a festering political sore with varying reasons for the lack of serious healing.

Consider the now aging National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) which allegedly practically disappeared into the woodwork after achieving respect and gains in 1970.

Fifty years later and NJAC, as a nurturing entity, should have been in a better place. As usual my comments are unsolicited and unpaid and only the NJAC can attempt to explain why they lost momentum. Did they get too self satisfied after 1970 Black Power revolution?

My private opinion is that once Afro-Trinbagonians moved to employment in the banking sector and other areas formerly held by citizens of a lighter hue, they themselves formed a new elite.

This new elite is proud to be Afro but separated themselves from NJAC. Once any Trini to the bone citizen, of all religions and races, acquires money and status, they change.

They make style and forget about slavery and indenture. Did we also desert NJAC?

NJAC was horribly short-changed when they joined with the People’s Partnership in 2010.

A few cosmetic gains like ambassadorships and of course the elevation of NJAC leader, Makandal Daaga (Geddes Granger ) to icon status. But theoretically speaking, NJAC died on the vine.

When last did NJAC get new members? This is T&T where image is everything.

During the years 2010 - 2015, it can be argued that social ills were swept under the carpet. Today in 2020, we have the two main political parties at each others throats and many young Afro-Trinis angry, disappointed political scapegoats. They need to look into the mirror regarding the way forward.

We the people, are now suffering the collateral damage of crime, when so much more could have been honestly achieved when money was flowing like water. It will take time to see the gains of present day plans to develop youths. The collective opposing parties flatter to deceive when they say the now have all the answers. Talk is cheap.

After the debacle of a spectacularly failed People’s Partnership coalition, it is unlikely that a hastily cobbled together third force can be trusted with impartiality.

We have run out of time.

There are far too may third party leaders jockeying to be Prime Minister.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin.