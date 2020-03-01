Venezuelans in TT keep check on coronavirus

In this December 19, 2019 file photo Venezuelans wait to receive registration cards at the Immigration Division, Ministry of National Security, Richmond Street, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

After Prime Minister Dr Rowley on Thursday said Government has plans to deal with the coronavirus, should it reach these shores, Venezuelans in TT say they trust the preventive measures but are worried for loved ones back home.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian government confirmed the first case of infection in that country. The alarms went on in neighbouring countries. Every day, thousands of Venezuelans leave and enter Brazil.

“My family in Venezuela is worried because the health system in our country is very bad, hospitals do not have electricity, they do not have water, there is no medication, many specialised doctors have gone to other countries and all that can complicate even more things in Venezuela,” lamented Luisa Gonzales who have been living in Arima for the past ten months.

"I worry that many people in Venezuela are poorly fed and consume few vitamins, that expose them easier to any virus," she added. However, Paulo Suarez, who travelled two weeks ago to Venezuela for a family procedure, said preventive checks have been noticeably ramped up.

"Upon arriving at the Caracas airport they are doing fever checkups to all passengers and they are also giving brochures and brief prevention talks to travellers when they get off the planes," he assured. These measures have been extended by all airports in the world.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that visitors from South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan and Singapore have joined China in a quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

Minister for Health in Venezuela, Carlos Alvarado, in statements via Venezuelan state television said they have activated the Centre for Health Development and security protocols to strengthen management at ports and airports to control infection if and when the virus reaches Venezuela.

Alvarado urged the population to avoid believing in false news and being alarmed.

"We have just seen on social networks these measures of the TT government and I think they are essential to keep the coronavirus in check when it comes," said Carlos Martínez. The 55-year-old man, who lives in San Fernando, said he is kept abreast daily on the coronavirus issue via social media.