TT's Campbell 5th in Belgium road race

Valcar Cylance's Teniel Campbell -

VALCAR Cylance’s Teniel Campbell extended her fine run of form, on the European circuit, by placing fifth in the Spar – Omloop van het Hageland Road Race which pedaled off, in Belgium, on Saturday.

‪In a heated sprint to the line, Campbell pumped her legs in the final metres but was unable to get past the likes of the world number one and eventual winner, Lorena Weibes (Netherlands) and runner-up Marta Bastianelli (Italy). Rounding off the top four finishers were Danish cyclist Emma Jorensen and Sweden's Emilia Fahlin respectively.

Meanwhile, Campbell’s closest team-mate, 26-year-old Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy), placed ninth. After completing the challenging race, the TT cyclist was visibly emotional. Later on, she took to social media to share her feelings and heap praises on her Valcar Cylance team-mates.

“It was a day filled with Zero luck. Small bruises with some pain in the hip and knee but I am okay. Each race I am amazed by my team. They are always looking out for me, comforting me, encouraging me to believe in myself and help me to push past my limits. Today, I had the legs but I was not the smartest with positioning in the sprint, so I lost. Of course the tears will flow as I always want to deliver for my team. After all the girls did a very very super job,” she posted top Facebook.