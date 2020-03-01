TT U-20 women footballers vie for quarter-final spot

Richard Hood (left) and team manger Maylee Attin-Johnson -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Under-20 women football team will be seeking a place in the quarter finals of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship when they face Puerto Rico in the Round of 16 clash at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal from 4 pm on Sunday.

TT notched two wins in their first group stage games, but were hammered 7-0 to group winners Haiti on Thursday. Coach Richard Hood rested seven of his starters in that encounter but TT are expected to be at full strength for the Puerto Ricans. TT defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 in a warm-up match a couple weeks ago.

“I think the players are really look forward to getting on the pitch tomorrow. They are confident in their abilities to do the job against Puerto Rico… confident without being over-confident. Of course we know we have played them before we have beaten them. Tomorrow obviously is a different game and we will approach it accordingly. We look forward to the challenge, working hard and achieving the goal which is getting into the quarter finals,” Hood said on Saturday.

“The mood in the camp is great, Everybody is upbeat. We had a couple of players with niggling injuries but for the most part everyone will be available for tomorrow.”

TT captain Afiyah Cornwall is among the top five goalscorer in the competition with five goals so far.Once TT progress, they will face the winners of the Mexico-Grenada encounter in the quarter finals. Those two teams will also face each other at 4 pm. Haiti face Barbados at 1 pm and Guyana meet Cayman Islands at 7 pm.