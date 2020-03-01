Teen dies after days in hospital

A 19-year-old Diego Martin man succumbed to gunshot wounds he received after an attack on Tuesday.

Investigators said Jamal Fraser died while being treated for gunshot wounds at the Port of Spain General Hospital at around 6 pm on Saturday.

Fraser and two others were standing on Cicada Drive, River Estate, Diego Martin, at around 11.10 am on Tuesday when they were approached by three gunmen who shot at the crowd.

Passers by took the wounded men to the hospital where they were treated.

The remaining two men are still being treated for gunshot wounds.