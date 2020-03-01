Police: House, land may be motive for US citizen's murder

Homicide investigators suspect 49-year-old US citizen Robert Saunders may have been killed over the ownership of a house in New Jersey.

Police said Saunders, who was shot and killed in Petit Valley at around noon on Saturday visited TT with his wife for the christening of his grandchild.

Investigators said Saunders may have gotten in an argument with a relative over the ownership of a house in the US that led to his murder.

Police are expected to interview several people close to the family.

Saunders worked as a fire sprinkler technician in New Jersey.

Six bullets and a cigarette butt were found and are being analysed by crime scene investigators.