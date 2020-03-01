PNM seeking 25 nominees for selected constituencies

PNM chairman Colm Imbert -

THE People’s National Movement (PNM) is now accepting nominees for 25 of the 41 constituencies in the lead up to the general election.

Chairman of the party Colm Imbert, told the media following Saturday’s General Council Meeting at the Balisier House, the PNM is “well into election season”.

The announcement came one day after the United National Congress (UNC) closed their nomination of candidates for all seats. PNM party groups have until March 30, to make their suggestions.

Asked why just 25 seats, Imbert said it was a directive of the political leader and he did not question it.

He added that “in due course” Dr Keith Rowley will call for nominations for the remaining 16 constituencies. Asked if any current Members of Parliament expressed their unwillingness to face the polls again, Imbert said that question will be best posed to the members themselves.

The PNM has previously chosen as­sis­tant gen­er­al sec­re­tary Daniel Dook­ie to make a sec­ond try for the Pointe-a-Pierre seat in the next gen­er­al elec­tion and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat for the Chaguanas East constituency. But the party stated that they would have to be redone.

Imbert added that the PNM will begin public meetings from March 14, in the Barataria/San Juan constituency. Three other meetings are carded for March 18, at Valencia Junction and 25 and 31 at locations yet to be decided upon in the San Fernando West and St Joseph constituencies.

He also announced that the party's annual family day will be held on May 17, in San Fernando at a venue yet to be decided while the annual Spiritual Shouter Baptist celebration will take place at Phase Five La Horquetta on March 21.

The constituencies opened for nominations are:

1. Arouca/Maloney

2. Barataria/San Juan

3. Caroni Central

4. Caroni East

5. Chaguanas East

6. Chaguanas West

7. Couva North

8. Couva South

9. Cumuto/Manzanilla

10. Diego Martin North East

11. Diego Martin West

12. Fyzabad

13. Laventille East/Morvant

14. Laventille West

15. Naparima

16. Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West

17. Moruga/Tableland

18. San Fernando East

19. San Fernando West

20. Siparia

21. St Augustine

22. St Joseph

23. Tabaquite

24. Tunapuna

25. Point Fortin