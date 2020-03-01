Opposition knocks process to evict Moonilal from JSC

UNC deputy political leader David Lee -

UNC deputy political leader David Lee has accused the PNM of conducting a "kangaroo court" to oust UNC MP Dr Roodal Moonilal from sitting on any joint select committee related to national security.

He said the process adopted by the Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis was now under review.

"We were a bit confused about the whole process and procedure that took place...It was not a motion, it was a like she started her own debate and then it went to a vote. We weren't even allowed to debate."

Lee said the Opposition was still looking at that entire process which took place on Friday to determine whether or not it was done correctly.

"I would not want to make any comments about whether Dr Moonilal will be replaced because there are some concerns with the entire process how it took place in the Lower House."

Moonilal and Senator Saddam Hosein were the Opposition members on the joint select committee examining issues of national security.

On Friday, an interim report of the joint select committee was tabled in the House. It came on the heels of claims by the National Security Minister linking Opposition members to criminals.

Soon after, Robinson-Regis moved a motion to have Moonilal removed permanently for sitting as a member of any joint select committee. She said it would have been prudent for the Opposition MP to have recused himself.

Lee told Sunday Newsday that at the last sitting of the JSC where the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith appeared the meeting was "conveniently adjourned" without allowing Moonilal or Hosein to question the CoP.

"Then they came with this interim report to throw out Moonilal. He has been sitting as a member of this JSC since 2015.

"It is strange that they want to get rid of Dr Moonilal. There is no justification. It is just hearsay. We just have two members on the committee and Dr Moonilal has always been a thorn in the side of the PNM.

"They conveniently convened the meeting without our members having a chance to question the CoP. The chairman Fitzgerald Hinds wants to expel and throw out Dr Moonilal not to let him question the CoP."