Mohammed nominated as ITO for Tokyo Games

TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF) president, Mushtaque Mohammed, has been nominated as International Technical Official (ITO) for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

In a statement issued by the sport’s local governing body, Mohammed, who is also head of both the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Development Commission, also served in this position at the last two Olympic Games in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“Mohammed is one of the most experienced sport managers we have within our NORCECA Confederation so we are very glad to know about his nomination as ITO for the Tokyo 2020 Games,” said Cristobal Marte Hoffiz, president of NORCECA. “I am looking forward to work with him again in the most important multi-sport competition held every four years.”

Mohammed joins Andre Trottier of Canada as ITO from NORCECA nominated for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Trottier, a former beach volleyball referee, will be a referee supervisor.

NORCECA referees nominated for the volleyball tournament are Denny Cespedes (Dominican Republic), Patricia Rolf (USA) and Luis Gerardo Macías (Mexico). Additionally, Carlos Rivera of Puerto Rico and Brigham Beatie of United States, in beach volleyball.

TTVF’s delegate vice-president, Daymian Stewart, congratulated Mohammed on behalf of the local fraternity. Stewart highlighted Mohammed’s expertise as a local administrator appointed to the highest position in a sport.