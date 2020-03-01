Marcano, Ramroop lift U-17 badminton titles

Jace Smith of FMT participates in the boys singles Under-15 category. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB. - ROGER JACOB

REECE Marcano and Cathline Ramroop won the Under-17 singles titles, while James Babwah and T'Shelle Barnes claimed the Under-15 singles titles when the TT Badminton Association Boys and Girls Singles Round Robin Under-15 and Under-17 tournament was held at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Saturday.

In the boys Under-17 final, Marcano of Shuttle Force copped the title with a 16-14, 15-6 win over Travis Sinanan of the Chinese Association of TT. Tian Ramdath of Solange Guzman Caribbean Sports Academy and Shuttle Force's Donovan David shared the bronze medal. In the tournament, both losing semifinalists took home bronze medals.

In the girls Under-17 final, Samurai's Ramroop sealed the crown with a 15-7, 15-7 win over Southern Stars player Danae Mootoosingh. Taking home bronze were Janiah Boodoosingh of FMT and Amara Joachim of Apexx.

Babwah of Cristars was made to work to win the boys Under-15 crown over Vishal Ramsubhag of Southern Stars. Babwah won the first game 15-12, before Ramsubhag levelled the contest with an 18-16 win in the second game. In the deciding game, Babwah held his nerve with a 15-12 win. Kiran Rampersad (Southern Stars) and Jace Smith (FMT) had to settle for bronze medals.

Barnes of FMT had to battle from a game down against Kara-Ashley Robertson of Cristars to win the girls Under-15 title. Barnes eventually prevailed 13-15, 15-10 and 15-12. FMT's Danyelle Barnes and Southern Stars player Asianna Ramadhin also had strong performances on the day and earned bronze.