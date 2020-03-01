Maloney man shot dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a 33-year-old Maloney man who was gunned down near his home on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Cyril Haynes, was standing along Semp Lane, Maloney, D'Abadie, at around 4 pm when he was shot several times by a gunman who ran away.

Passers by heard the gunshots and on checking saw Haynes bleeding on the ground.

Neighbours took him to the Arima Health Facility where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.