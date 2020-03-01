Jamaican charged with murdering Siparia mother

-

A 49-year-old Jamaican man will face a Siparia Magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of Siparia mother Rachael Logan.

The man, who is also a security guard, was charged on Saturday after Legal Officer of the Homicide Bureau Region III Kyrn Lewis submitted a file to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On February 21, Logan was chopped to death at her Quarry Settlement, Siparia, home.

Her ten-year-old son found the body.

The woman was found on her bed and the man was found in a nearby bamboo patch with a piece of rope in his hand. Police suspect Logan was killed on Thursday night.

Logan was laid to rest on Friday.