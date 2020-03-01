Govt in control, says Health Minister on coronavirus response

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh addresses the House on Government's response to the coronavirus on Friday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Government is in control of the coronavirus (covid19) response in TT, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Friday.

He was delivering a statement in the House, and said the situation with the spread of the virus has escalated considerably since he last addressed the MPs on January 31.

“From approximately 10,000 confirmed cases in late January, the number of confirmed cases worldwide has now increased to 82,294 with 78,630 of these cases in China and the remaining 3,664 now spread to 46 countries worldwide. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently indicated that it is not ‘if’ but ‘when’ the virus will reach pandemic proportions.”

He reported the Pan American Health Organisation on Thursday called on countries of the region to ramp up preparations and response capabilities against covid19 and the Caribbean Public Health Agency has revised the risk factor for this region from low to moderate/high in respect of the importation of the virus into the region.

“This honourable House is assured that the Government has been proactive in treating with this issue. The Government is fully aware of the risk factors to this country of this virus which is considered highly virulent in that it is fast-spreading, infectious and aggressive. The Government wishes to assure this honourable House that it is in control of the situation and has put measures and resources in place to manage this risk.”

He reiterated that similar travel restrictions of people coming from China (for 14 days, the virus incubation period) has been extended to five other countries: South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan and Singapore.

“Further, travel restrictions will be imposed on other countries as and when required, given the rapid spread of the virus. It is noteworthy that the number of new cases outside China is now greater than within China.”

Deyalsingh then outlined a number of measures to increase the capacity for isolation/quarantine facilities to treat patients and to prevent the virus including a dedicated facility within the Couva Hospital and multi-training facility in the event of a major outbreak. He added this will provide another 230 beds.

“The Ministry of Health is examining the requirements to make such an isolation unit/quarantine facility available at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility and plans have already been put in place for speedy implementation. In this regard, the ministry is at present conducting an audit of equipment and supplies required in the event of a serious outbreak of the virus in this country and will take steps to source what is required.”

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked if Government was reconsidering the 14-day travel restriction given a WHO report that the incubation period was possibly 24 days. Deyalsingh replies that he has seen no definitive source or peer-reviewed material stating this conclusively.

“If you have it make it available.”

He said TT will continue to adhere to WHO guidelines and if it is confirmed the incubation period is more than 14 days then Government will act accordingly.

“This is not a matter for political grandstanding. This is a matter for all of us to come together and show the world that we can fight a common enemy without political rancour. Let us stand together against unseen, invisible, common enemy to TT.”