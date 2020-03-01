Elderly man drowns in Tacarigua River

Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old Arouca man after he reportedly drowned while taking a swim in the Tacarigua River early on Saturday morning.

Police said Dianand Ramnath was last seen walking along Boodoo Street, Tacarigua, towards the river at around 4.10 am.

Two hours later at around 6 am, residents reported seeing the body of a man floating in the river.

Police were called in and they pulled the body to the river bank where they attempted to resuscitate him.

A district medical officer was called in who declared Ramnath dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect Ramnath may have been intoxicated at the time of the drowning.