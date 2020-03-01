Colombian shot, robbed in Chaguanas

File photo.

A Colombian man is being treated for gunshot wounds he received after a robbery in a taxi in Chaguanas early on Sunday morning.

Police said the 38-year-old and a friend, entered a car they thought was a taxi along Mary Street, Chaguanas, at around 1.30 am.

When they got in the car, a man in the backseat pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, taking $3,000 and a cellphone from the two.

The driver then drove to Carlsen Field where the bandit pulled both victims out of the car and told them to walk away, before he fired three shots at them.

Both people walked to the Freeport Police Station where officers took them to the Chaguanas Health Facility and then transferred to another hospital for treatment.

The man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and another to the side of his head.