Chelcia’s dreams of running glory

Chelcia Joseph celebrates her track and field success with La Brea RC teacher, left to right, Sharnol Smith-Small, her mother Mitchelle Joseph and principal Leon Charles. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Chelcia Joseph, 10, dreams of becoming a top class runner, and of making her La Brea hometown proud.

The standard three student at La Brea RC proved worthy at the southern zone’s primary schools’ track and field championships by powering to gold in the long jump, 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events (with teammates Afiyah Victor, Niesha Cornwall and Malayah Andrews).

Chelcia’s performance played an instrumental role in her school’s recapture of the overall championship title ahead of Vance River RC and Brighton Anglican schools at the zonal sports on February 14.

After a hectic day of topping every race she entered, the tiny Joseph brimmed with energy when she received her well-earned prizes.

“I feel happy. I love to run and I knew I would have won the races,” she told Newsday Kids after collecting her haul of gold medals and the Victrix trophy for the under-11 girls’ division.

“I would like to train hard to become an athlete. I anchored my team to victory in the relay and would like to do more as a young runner. School is going okay for me so far and I’m also involved in football at Made in La Brea (community club).”

Chelcia remains confident the donation from meet sponsors, National Energy Corporation of TT, Labidco, TOFCO and quadruple Olympic medallist, Ato Boldon, of 51 athletic spikes (footwear) would aid her progress as a promising sprinter.

Her school’s standard one teacher Sharnol Smith-Small said La Brea has talented young runners but many do not get to fulfil their potential because there are no track and field programmes in the community.

“Most of the children from our school compete based on their natural ability. They have no formal training. If they are exposed to this type of training they will do wonders,” said Smith-Small

Chelcia is, however, one of La Brea’s success story.

“I would love for Chelcia to represent TT because she has the ability, potential and the support from her parents,” the teacher said.

Mitchelle Joseph said her daughter also loved loves to run.

“Running is in her blood, maybe because I’m a Jamaican,” said Mitchelle. “She’s never trained anywhere before. All she does is run in the yard.”

Mitchelle’s wish is for Chelcia to become part of a club to help her train.

“I would be very appreciative...because she has excellent potential. She loves running because she’s rewarded instantly for her efforts. Also, Chelcia has a good balance of her schoolwork and sports.”

Editors Note: This is an edited story of an article on Chelcia which appeared in Newsday’s sports section on February 25.