Woman shot, injured at work in Fyzabad

File photo

Two gunmen who pretended to be customers at a book store in Fyzabad shot and injured a female worker on Friday morning.

Reports are at about 9 am, two men walked in the store each wearing a ski mask hats. One was black and the other orange. The one with the orange hat was holding a handkerchief over his face trying to hide from cameras.

They waited and pretended to be looking at items in the store.

Moments later, the men ambushed the cashier and opened fire hitting her. The culprits did not steal any money or items.

They then ran into a waiting car which sped off.

The cashier was taken to hospital where she remained in a serious condition up to Friday evening.

No arrests have been made and Fyzabad police are investigating.