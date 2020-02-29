US citizen among 2 shot dead

A US citizen is one of two men killed in separate shootings between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Robert Saunders, 49, of No 8 Rustic Howell, New Jersey was shot dead while liming at Sandy Road, Petit Valley at about 12 am, on Saturday. Residents of Sandy Road, off Cameron Road, said they heard gunshots and found Saunders bleeding. Saunders, a fire sprinkler technician, was taken to St James Medical Complex where he died.

More than an hour earlier, 41-year-old Anton Drayton was killed in Arima.

Drayton, of Church Street North, Samaroo Village, was found by residents in a drain with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police have no motive for the murders.