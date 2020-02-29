U-15, U-17 badminton serves off at Tacarigua

The TT Badminton Association (TTBA) Boys and Girls Singles Round Robin Under-15 and Under-17 Tournament serves off at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on Saturday, from 9am.

This is the second edition of the developmental competition with the first hosting in 2019. The tourney is being held to increase the amount of tournaments nationally, to keep the children more competitive and to provide them with an additional opportunity to play more badminton.

The one-day meet also allows players to earn points towards their overall national age group rankings.

According to secretary, Navin Gayapersad, the success of last year’s competition inspired more youngsters to participate this time around.

“We implemented ranking points up-for-grabs in each category. Round robin gives people a chance to play, instead of playing one game and getting knocked out. With just two major junior tournaments for the year originally, we saw it fit to provide more platforms for the youngsters to compete,” said Gayapersad.

Participants will represent their respective clubs such as Southern Stars, FMT, Cristars, Shuttle Force, Samaurai and Apexx among others.

Opening Matches

BOYS SINGLES –

U-15: Jace Smith (FMT) vs Aaron Raghoo (Southern Stars); Kiran Rampersad (Southern Stars) vs Nadav Singh (Southern Stars); Kyrese Tobias (Samurai) vs Ethan Ramcharan (Cristars); James Babwah (Cristars) vs Sean Parasram (Southern Stars); Vishal Ramsubhag (Southern Stars) vs Joshua Eversley (Southern Stars).

U-17: Reece Marcano (Shuttle Force) vs Cam’Ron Gloudon (Samurai); Tian Ramdath (SGCSA) vs Aadien Ramcharan (Cristars); Nadeem Latchan (Southern Stars) vs Thomas Couch (Southern Stars); Ryan Travis Sinanan (CATT) vs Ijael Lee (Samurai); Donovan David (Shuttle Force) vs Sa’eed Mohammed (Southern Stars).

GIRLS SINGLES –

U-15: Daynelle Barnes (FMT) vs Vinaya Bharat (Southern Stars); Hayley Harris (C. Smashers) vs Asianna Ramadhin (Southern Stars); Kara-Ashley Robertson (Cristars) vs Brianna Morang (Samurai); Siri Vadlamudi (Southern Stars) vs T’Shelle Branes (FMT).

U-17: Danae Mootoosingh (Southern Stars) vs Aaliyah Khan (C. Smashers); Zharia Hinds (Samurai) vs Jayden Manjoo (SGCSA); Akira Dowell (C. Smashers) vs Destiny Rattan (Samurai); Amara Joachim (Apexx) vs Zara Patrick (C. Smashers); Tishelle George (Samurai) vs Sirissa Bharat (Southern Stars).