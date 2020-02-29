TT to tackle Puerto Rico in Second Round

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Under-20 women football team suffered their first defeat of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, going down to regional powerhouse Haiti 7-0 in their closing group F encounter at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic on Thursday.

Already through to the Round of 16 phase where they will face Puerto Rico on Sunday, TT started with a second-string XI as coach Richard Hood opted to rest seven of his regular starters. Haiti did not hold back and went on the offensive from early, going into the half-time break ahead 5-0. They were paced by a hat-trick from captain Melchie Dumornay, who appeared at the FIFA 2018 Under-20 World Cup in France and is still just 16 years old. She is currently the joint top scorer in the competition with United States forward Mia Fishel with six goals with TT’s Afiyah Cornwall right behind with five.

TT would concede two in the second half. Haiti’s goals came from Dumornay (sixth, 16th, 59th), Valentina Ornis (21st, 38th) and Florsie Joseph (22nd and 51st).

In his post-game comments, coach Hood admitted he took the decision to rest his key players for the next fixture.

“We are obviously disappointed not so with the result but the magnitude of the result,” Hood said.

“Our plans going into the game were simply to rest players in preparation for that all-important game against Puerto Rico. We had a lot of players who had low energy levels and we had some players who were hurting and they needed to take a break. The thinking going into the game was to rest some of the more important players for that game on Sunday.

“The game plan was to try and resist them as long as possible, to defend deep, to present a block for them and look to hit them on the counter.

” I think the girls lost confidence pretty early having conceded that first goal off the corner and the game plan fell apart a bit. I spoke to them at half time and encouraged them and emphasise some of the things that we weren’t doing well. I think in the second half we got a much better response from them. All in all I was not as displeased with the performance in the second half. I think the girls tried their best considering that many of them haven’t played much and some of them haven’t played at all in the tournament, again under trying conditions in terms of the heat.

“We have two days to prepare for the game against Puerto Rico. First and foremost we will look at how we can recover those players that we expect to have in the starting line up and those who will be on the bench. We will look at the recovery process and prepare as best as we can for Sunday’s game,” Hood concluded.

TT finished the group in second place on six points. Haiti face Barbados in the other knockout phase encounter on Sunday. TT defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 in a training match earlier this month and would be aiming to replicate that showing the second time around.