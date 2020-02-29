South, South East clash in Flow T20 final

THE South and South East zones will face off in the final of the Flow Secondary Schools Cricket League Girls Hardball Interzone T20 tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, at 1 pm, on Saturday.

Both teams recorded convincing victories in the semifinals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, on Friday.

In the first semifinal, South defeated Tobago by eight wickets. Batting first, Tobago scored 79/6 in 20 overs with J'nelle Trim cracking 26 and Aliyah Akili hitting 18. Shalini Samaroo took 2/7 in four overs and Queen-Elizabeth Mohammed grabbed 2/23 in her four-over spell.

In reply, Djenaba Joseph led South to 80/2 in 10.2 overs and a spot in the final with a knock of 39 not out.

In the second semifinal, South East got past North East by nine wickets in a low-scoring match. North East were dismissed for 46 in 13.1 overs with Steffi Soogrim ending as the top bowler for South East with 3/9. Gail Boodoo and Kierra McKay also caused problems for the North East batters snatching 2/11 and 2/13 respectively and Shania Kistow tried her best to keep the North East batting together with 15.

Soogrim showed her all-round ability belting 17 to guide South East to 48/1 in ten overs to ease into the finals. Kistow had the only success for North East with the ball ending with 1/18.

Semifinal Scores –

TOBAGO 79/6 (20 overs) - J'nelle Trim 26, Aliyah Akili 18; Shalini Samaroo 2/7, Queen-Elizabeth Mohammed 2/23 vs SOUTH 80/2 (10.2 overs) - Djenaba Joseph 39 not out. South won by eight wickets.

NORTH EAST 46 (13.1 overs) - Shania Kistow 15; Steffi Soogrim 3/9, Gail Boodoo 2/11, Kierra McKay 2/13 vs SOUTH EAST 48/1 (10 overs) - S Soogrim 17; S Kistow 1/18. South East won by nine wickets.