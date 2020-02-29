Ramesh denies setting up Panama companies

In this February 17, 2020 file photo former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj addresses a media conference. In an unrelated matter, Maharaj on Friday denied an online report that he and his wife helped a local businessman to set up companies in Panama. - Vashti Singh

Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj has denied an online media report which claimed that he and his wife were involved in helping a local businessman set up companies in Panama.

In a statement, Maharaj also dismissed claims in the report that they had assisted the businessman in moving money across international borders.

He said he has since asked his attorneys to search the company's registry in Panama and intends to sue the journalist and publishers for the article.

Maharaj said the article published on February 20, claimed that he and his wife, Lynette, formed, owned and operated a company in Panama.

"We have not formed and/or operated any company in Panama, nor have we acted as directors, president and/or secretary of any company in Panama at any time as alleged in the article. As such, we could not have been in a position to acquire and/or transfer assets as alleged in the article and we did not acquire and/or transfer assets as alleged in the article."

"We have never instructed law firm Castanon & Francis or any other law firm in Panama to act on our behalf as alleged in the article. We have not facilitated any financial transaction with any company or any individual in Panama as alleged in the article. Further, we do not own and have never owned any property in Panama."

Checks on the internet on Friday revealed that the article, which carries photos of Maharaj and his wife, was still posted online and was active on Facebook.

Maharaj said he and his wife are accused in the article of assisting individuals and companies in contravening the laws of TT.

"Having regard to these surprising allegations made against us in this article, we have instructed English lawyers to conduct a search of the company registry in Panama in respect of these allegations and we have also taken steps to have a pre-action protocol letter drafted to be sent to all the publishers of the above-mentioned article, claiming damages."