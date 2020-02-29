Nursing students get exam results, 3 months late

In a November 11, 2015 file photo student nurses protest in Port of Spain. On January 21, 2020, student nurses received the results of an exam they wrote in October 2019, president of the Appointees of the Nursing Council of TT David Murphy said on Saturday. -

After a three-month delay, nursing candidates have finally received their exam results. The results were issued on January 21, president of the Appointees of the Nursing Council of TT David Murphy has confirmed.

The candidates wrote the regional examination for nursing registration (RENR) on October 3, 2019 and were told results would be out within six to eight weeks of the exam. However, because of upheavals in the council, including a court matter, there was no one to authorise payments to the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in Barbados to release the results.

Murphy, on Saturday, said, “The bank approved the new signatories (to the council’s accounts) on January 19 and they were effected immediately. The cheque which was in excess of $200,000 was paid to CXC on the 20th and CXC released the results the very same day.”

He said the institutions with candidates received the results for distribution the following day and those who passed and applied for nursing registration were being processed.

He said a number of people failed the RENR and would resit the exam on April 3. New candidates and repeaters would add up to approximately 300 people sitting the exam. Murphy added that no student could write the theoretical exam unless they were successful with the practical exam.