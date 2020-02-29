Meatless magic

Mediterranean eggplant salad -

Post-Carnival usually means more fish and less meat, I have been having a really hard time lately trying to get fresh fish at the San Fernando fish market. The reason is that the cost of fish is too high, and would translate to an unreasonably high selling price. This high cost comes as a result of rougher-than-normal seas. I can’t confirm why the cost of fish is so high, I can only say it’s distressing, especially when fish is a big part of my diet. What can we do?

We can swap out fish and meat a few times a week for an all- inclusive one-pot salad or one pot sustaining legume dish. They are very nutritious, and so delicious, too!

Feel good black eye pea and quinoa salad

1 cup quinoa

1 cup black eyed peas, cooked and drained

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped, or less if you prefer

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp roasted geera

1 tsp sea salt

2 tbs red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

Wash the quinoa well in a sieve, place in a medium-sized saucepan.

Add one cup water and bring to a boil, simmer for 15 minutes, cool.

Combine quinoa with peas, red pepper, onion, coriander and geera.

Stir well, now add salt, vinegar and olive oil. Toss to combine, sprinkle on parsley and toss.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves 4

Kale and chickpea stew in curry coconut broth

1 cup cooked channa

1 large bunch kale, veins removed, chopped

2 ripe tomatoes peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic sliced

1 small onion sliced lengthways

2 tbs coconut oil

Sauce:

1 cup coconut milk

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tbs fish sauce

1½ tbs curry powder

tsp turmeric

Heat oil, saute garlic and onion, add kale and tomatoes, add chickpeas, add sauce cook until reduced by half, about 15 minutes.

Mediterranean eggplant salad

Delicious warm or cold

2 lbs eggplant

½ red onion, finely diced

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

2 tomatoes, diced

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup chopped fresh herbs, parsley, mint, basil

cup olive oil

2 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tsp ground roasted cumin

salt and pepper to taste

Roast the eggplant over a live fire until tender.

Remove flesh and chop.

Combine with aromatics and vegetables.

Combine olive oil with vinegar, cumin salt and pepper, stir well and add to salad. Toss well.

Serves 4 to 6

Serve on its own or with rice.

Whole pan grilled tilapia stuffed with fresh herbs

2 2 lb tilapia, scaled and cleaned

1 bunch fresh herbs, chadon beni, tarragon, Spanish thyme, oregano.

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tbs olive oil

Lime slices

Make slashes in the fish, rub the garlic, salt and olive oil onto fish.

Stuff the fresh herbs into the cavity of the fish. Place the lime slices on top.

Wrap in greased foil and cook over an open grill, or stovetop in a grill pan.

Fish should flake easily in about 8 to 10 minutes.

Serves 2- 4