Junior Carnival champs take last jump

Minstrels from Santa Cruz Primary on parade at the Ministry of Education's Schools' Carnival Champions showcase 2020 at the Grand Stand of the Queen's Park Savannah, on Friday. - Sureash Cholai

The winners of Junior Carnival made one last jump at the Queen's Park Savannah on Friday morning during the School's Carnival Champions Showcase hosted by the Ministry of Education.

At the celebration, there were performances by winners of the primary and secondary Schools Carnival Intellectual National Chutney Soca Monarch Avindah Singh of Tamana Hindu Primary School and Paris Coutain from St Joseph Secondary School.

Junior Soca Monarch winners Sekel Mc Intosh of Arima Boys Government Primary School and Sherissa Redhead of St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain, also delivered power-packed performances.

Nationals Schools Panorama winners Guaico Presberterian Primary School also performed their winning arrangement of Savannah Grass by Kees Dieffenthaller.

Later, National Junior Extempo winners Marcus Mc Donald of San Fernando Boys Government Primary School, Josiah Kennedy of St James Secondary School and Jania Morris of San Fernando East Secondary School entertained the audiences with their freestyle skills.

Along with scores of winning costumes and traditional mas characters on parade at the show, Junior King Aleem Spence portraying Crapaud Smoke Yuh Pipe and Junior Queen Xyani Rameshwar with The Fireman's Fire stole the hearts of spectators for the last time.

Repeat National Junior Calypso Monarch Sharissa Camejo of Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, also gave an outstanding rendition of Everything We Can with its message of unity, respect, appreciation, governance and service.

Although the attendance in the Grand Stand was scanty the winners paraded and performed with energy.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said the involvement of students in extracurricular activities has brought about a decrease of indiscipline in schools throughout TT.

He said culture and the arts were assisting with improving the attitude of students.