Govt sets policy to honour cultural icons

In this June 13, 2019 file photo, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly presents veteran calypsonian Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung with an award from the Rotary Club of St Augustine West. The minister on Friday laid the white paper on the National Cultural Recognition Policy n the House of Representatives. - GARY CARDINEZ

A NEW policy will recognise this country’s cultural legends, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced of Friday. She laid the National Cultural Recognition Policy (NCRP) as a white paper in the House.

Gadsby-Dolly recalled on February 12 she laid the country’s first National Policy on Culture and the Arts as a green paper for public comment.

“That groundbreaking policy initiative, with its vision of a thriving, inclusive and dynamic cultural sector at the centre of national development, is the impetus for this NCRP which responds to several goals and objectives in the draft National Policy on Culture and the Arts.”

The NCRP will deliver three types of cultural recognition initiatives: cultural awards, which seek to honour excellence in culture and the arts; cultural ambassadors, who will promote TT culture afield; and cultural legends, which will commemorate the long and meritorious work of artists and artistes in the cultural sector.

The cultural awards are in ten categories including champion of the arts award which targets people or organisation who consistently support, sustain and promote the arts and culture of TT through their financial generosity.

Cultural ambassadors will receive a diplomatic passport for the duration of their term and an honourarium. Cultural legends will receive an array of benefits including: a one-time bursary in their name for undergraduate degree in any performing, literary or visual arts discipline at a local university; issuance of a diplomatic passport to the cultural legend for the duration of his/her life; lifetime pass for two at national performing spaces, the National Museum and Art Gallery, the Queen’s Park Savannah and Shaw Park; a commemorative biographical magazine; a permanent artist expression for display at the National Museum and the Art Gallery of TT; and a cash benefit of $250,000.

“The NCRP will reward and encourage excellence in the arts, nurture talent in culture and the arts and impact the expansion and sustainability of financial contributions to culture and the arts from sources outside of Government.”