Fire successfully defend netball title

PREMIERSHIP DIVISION leaders and defending champions Fire Service bossed their way to the divisional knock-out title on Thursday evening, winning back-to-back matches with much room to breathe.

The matches were played at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Fire controlled the pace of both matches, beginning with a 32-12 victory over Police Y in the semifinal. Fire impressed yet again in the day's third match – a 47-20 win over Police X in the final.

Goal-shoot Afeisha Noel led all scorers in Fire's victories in the semifinal and final, providing a classy scoring ratio of 33 goals in 43 attempts in the title-match. Noel's national and club team-mate goal-attack Joelisa Cooper was clinical in the final, scoring 14 from 16 attempts.

In the semifinal, Noel led with 19 goals from 24 attempts, while Cooper contributed with 13 goals from 18 attempts.

Gursher Grant was Police X's leading scorer in the final, with 14 goals from 16 attempts.

Competition will resume on Saturday with the Courts Open Knock-out, starting at 12.30 pm at the same venue. The open competition will see male players in action.

Fire are the defending champions in all All Sectors Netball League competitions, including the Opening Day Knock-out, league trophy, Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophy and the Fast 5.