Baby monkey found under bridge

RESCUED: The baby Capuchin monkey which was rescued by police. -

A Baby Capuchin monkey found under a bridge in Moruga was rescued by police and is now in the care of officials at the Emperor Valley Zoo.

Reports said that PC Phagoo and other officers went to La Retreat Road near a bridge earlier this week and found the monkey in a wicker basket. Reports said there were also two cages with 22 Bullfinch birds and near to the cages was a shotgun.

Police said there was also rotten food inside the cages and basket and they could not tell how long the animals were being kept there for. The shotgun was taken for fingerprint tests to ascertain the user.

The animals are protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act and anyone found with them would be charged. Moruga Police are investigating.