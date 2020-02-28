Young: Police, soldiers will combat Covid-19 health risk

Minister of National Security Stuart Young speaks to media at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on Thursday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

SOLDIERS and police may help combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus in TT in the event of any outbreak, said Minister of National Security Stuart Young at Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

On Wednesday he met the Ministry of Health, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“I asked for specific training and refresher training for members of the TT defence and police services, who will obviously play a part as and when this develops. We just want to be in a state of preparedness.”

They discussed how to treat people disembarking from cargo ships and cruise ships.

“So the assurance is that National Security is very much a part of it. We are prepared to play all supporting roles deemed necessary, to support the Ministry of Health and also to assure the population of TT that protocols are in place. We are increasing our capability and capacity.”

Young said the Air Guard would help CARPHA test throughout Caricom. He said TT has sufficient virus testing kits and personal protective equipment, with more due.

Young also told the ODPM to get larger and more screening devices for the Ministry of Health.

Asked about self-isolation of TT nationals returning from China, he said under immigration law, citizens cannot be denied re-entry to TT, so protocols are now in place for quarantine or self-isolation.

“I’m going to put it on the table now. National Security, outside of immigration, has a role to play if called upon to do so.”

Young said earlier on Thursday he had told the Prime Minister that his ministry constantly makes decisions to protect the public interest.

“So we are not going to let any individual or individuals jeopardise the public’s interest. That is where our Defence Force and TT Police Service, if called upon to act, will act on instructions from the Minister of National Security, based on advice from the Minister of Health.”

Supporting the Health Minister’s assertion that TT has enough hospital beds to face an outbreak, Young said Couva hospital has 230 beds available.

“It can be a very isolated facility. National Security can play whatever role its needs to be as well.”

He commented on waht he said was a recent ban due to Covid-19 fears on foreign pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj, which brings a global influx of pilgrims.

However the UK Guardian newspaper on Thursday said the ban is for the Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca that can be done at any time, not the Hajj,due in five months’ time. The story quoted the Saudi foreign ministry saying, “The kingdom’s government has decided to (suspend) entry to the kingdom for the purpose of umrah and visit to the prophet’s mosque temporarily.”

Young said Panama is a big travel hub in the region.

“The first question I asked is, what has Panama’s position been? But people are also weighing the economic factors. We, while being aware of economic factors, are seeking to put as our first priority the protection of the population.”