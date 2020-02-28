Vincent Nelson's sentencing put off again

Jamaican-born Queen's Counsel Vincent Nelson

THE SENTENCING of Jamaican-born Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson has been adjourned again.

Nelson was expected to be sentenced on Friday by sentencing judge Justice Malcolm Holdip for his role in an alleged conspiracy with former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.

However, after a little over two hours of submissions by the prosecution and defence, the media, who were not allowed in court for the hearing, were told the matter had been adjourned to Monday at 11 am.

In January, Holdip was reminded of his order, made in June 2019, for the hearing to be held in private, in keeping with the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act, which gives the judge the discretion to do so. While the act allows for plea-agreement hearings to be held in open court, it also allows for the judge to order the hearing to be held in camera “having taken all of the circumstances into consideration.”

Section 34 also allows the judge, in exceptional circumstances, after an application by either party or in its discretion, to order that the records of the plea discussions or a plea agreement are to be sealed if he or she satisfied that this is in the interest of justice. The judge must give reasons in writing for making that order.

It is understood that part of Friday’s submissions dealt with whether to unseal the matter for sentencing.

The terms of Nelson’s plea deal with the State are being kept private and the records of the case have been sealed, also in keeping with a previous order of the judge.

On June 6, 2019, Nelson pleaded guilty to the three counts against him. He was indicted on three counts of conspiring to commit money laundering, misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption. The plea agreement between Nelson and the State was accepted by Holdip.

The matter is in connection with a series of financial transactions and alleged rewards involving legal fees paid to Nelson for representation in state briefs. The briefs were allegedly obtained while Ramlogan was attorney general.

Nelson has agreed to turn state witness and testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen. His statements have been disclosed to both men, who are to return to court on April 28.

Since his first appearance in the courts last year, Nelson was granted $100,000 bail and was given permission to leave the country, returning for the hearing of his case, after he expressed fears for his safety and because of his health condition.

Newsday understands Nelson arrived in Trinidad on Thursday afternoon on a British Airways flight from Gatwick, London. He lives in the UK and is in remission for prostate cancer.

He is represented by British QC Tom Allen and local attorney Roger Kawalsingh. Also appearing for the State are Queen’s Counsel Edward Jenkins and senior prosecutor Mauricia Joseph.