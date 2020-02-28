Two in court for exposing children to weed, alcohol

Attorney Bhimal Maharajh leaves Chaguanas magistrates’ court after representing a father charged with giving children weed, alcohol, tobacco - MARVIN HAMILTON

Two men appeared in the Chaguanas magistrates’ court on Wednesday charged with exposing three children to marijuana, alcohol and tobacco.

Christopher Ramnarine, 38, and Jason Partapsingh, 26, of Cunupia were arrested last week Wednesday after reports were made to the Child Protection Unit. Following investigations, separate charges were laid against the two involving the three children who are all under the age of 18. None of the children are related to the accused men.

Senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan read the first charge to Ramnarine that last on Wednesday February 19, at Hassarath Road, he exposed a child to a dangerous drug namely marijuana. A second charge alleged that he exposed a child to alcohol and a third, that he expose the child to tobacco.

The three charges were laid individually in respect of the two other children under Chapter 19, Section 35 of the Children’s Act. They were laid indictably but prosecutor Sgt Alicia Soodeen, recommended summary trial. The children are all girls. Ramnarine pleaded not guilty to the charges and attorney Bhimal Maharajh pleaded for bail, saying the accused is a father of two.

The magistrate granted bail of $150,000 with a cash alternative of $30,000. He is to make no contact with the children and report to the Cunupia Police Station every Monday and Friday before 10 am, Rambachan ordered.

Partapsingh also of Hassarath Road, Cunupia, was asked by Rambachan to stand. He read to him three charges in respect of each child. Each charge alleges that last week on February 19, he exposed the children to marijuana, tobacco and alcohol. The charges stemmed from an incident in which the children were in close proximity to where weed was smoked and alcohol consumed. Police arrested Ramnarine and Partapsingh after the children gave statements.

Attorney Akini Cobbler pleaded for bail for Partapsingh, saying his client is willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

Rambachan granted him $175,000 with a cash alternative of $35,000. Both men were ordered to return to court on March 25.