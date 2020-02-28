TTOC remains focused on prep as coronavirus threatens 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Brian Lewis -

THE coronavirus may lead to the cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis said the local organisation was monitoring the situation. In an interview with Newsday, Lewis said the TTOC was in constant contact with the relevant international bodies, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), concerning the threat of the virus, while remaining focused on preparation for the games.

On Thursday, at a post-Cabinet press briefing the Prime Minister said, "The Olympics in Tokyo is now up in the air because the information that I am getting is that the authorities are saying that they won't even consider a postponement. Any action to be taken would be a cancellation of the Olympics."

Athletes around the world, including local athletes, are now in a final sprint to qualify for the prestigious event. Some TT athletes have already booked a spot, including swimmer Cherelle Thompson and sailor Andrew Lewis.

TTOC's Lewis said, "As far as the TT Olympic Committee is concerned we remain focused on what we are in control of...we have to ensure that the athletes are prepared as best as possible."

He said the committee was also staying in touch with health organisations.

"While there are many situations and happenings surrounding the coronavirus and the 2020 Games, the TTOC is in constant contact with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and is receiving official updates and latest developments via these organisations on a regular basis."

Lewis said athletes would be updated when the TTOC receives information.

"We know it's a global issue at this point and I would like to assure the athletes and the public that as soon as any decision is made by the relevant authorities, the TTOC will be reliably informed and this information would be passed on."

IOC member Dick Pound, who has decades of experience, told the UK Guardian a decision of whether the Tokyo Games will be held can be made either three or two months before the games. This gives the IOC until the end of May to make a final decision.

"Mr Pound is known to be a well respected and straightforward man who is known to get right to the point and has served the IOC for many years," Lewis said.

"While his comments are precise, the TTOC has to stand by whatever decision is communicated by the IOC, WHO and PAHO. These are the organisations we will continue liaising with to ensure we are well updated with what's happening with the coronavirus and the Tokyo Games."

The TT Olympic team is always well represented in track and field at the Games. President of the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) Ephraim Serrette is trusting the IOC and the TTOC to make the tough decisions.

"A decision has to be made firstly by the (International) Olympic Committee, who the games fall under, and then locally the Olympic Committee here."

Serrette says, as an association, it will do what is in the best interest of the athletes.

"Yes, it is a dangerous thing. We as a federation would have pulled out of a meet in Kenya couple years ago where there was a concern (of security). You have to seek the interest of your athletes and if this is something that is dangerous and is causing death you would want to have the best precaution."

TT did not compete at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations World Under-18 Championships in Kenya.

– With reporting by Jonathan Ramnanansingh